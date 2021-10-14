 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St John - $68,500

Selling As-Is ** Seller to make no repairs, inspections or warranties.** This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home sits on a large, level, partially fenced yard. There's an outer building that would make a great studio or workshop just outside the back door. Double driveway leads to a one car attached garage. This home has a lot potential - Good investment property! Please allow 72hr response time

