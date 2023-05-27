Indulge in care free luxury with a rare opportunity at this well-appointed Frontenac villa. Pass through the front door to find a spacious foyer and open floor plan of 9' ceilings, stunning hardwood floors, crown moulding & upgrades galore. The kitchen is the heart of the home with modern 42” cabinets, massive island breakfast bar, stainless Monogram appliances & quartz countertops. Large dining & great rooms impress with vaulted ceiling & stone fireplace. A gracious main floor owner’s suite boasts two closets, walk-in & large bath with double sinks. A separate den is perfect for home office. Main floor laundry with custom cabinetry & a powder room round out this level. Descend and delight as you find massive recreation space w/LVP floors, a true bedroom, full bath & immense storage in 9' pour. Attached 2 car garage, huge composite deck, 8’ panel doors round out this exceptional home at the heart of Frontenac. The owner spared no expense in options throughout the 3200+sf living space!