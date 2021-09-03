2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,100,000

Drone video coming soon! Attention Builders! Make an offer! Total of 6.14 beautiful, hilly acres in Sunset Hills owned by the same family since 1954!! 13031 and 13047 comprise the 6.4 acres and must be sold together. Improved with water, sewers, electric. gas, and cable. Hookups for 15 sewers already in place. 1.8 acre lot has 2 bedroom, 3 bath rental house that is occupied. Do not disturb!! Small portion at creek is in 100-year flood plain but land can still be developed. Property backs up to Tapawingo National Golf Course and Community. Surrounding homes are very desirable; close to Sunset Country Club.