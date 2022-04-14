2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,285

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION- This cute well cared for 2 bedroom, on bath bungalow in the desirable Skinker Debaliviere neighborhood is now available for lease. This location offers an easy walk to many of the West End attractions, Washington University, the Delmar Loop and Forest Park. The neighborhood is surrounded by 3 Metrolink stations and has the bus line going through it, therefore easy access to downtown and the airport. Other features include: Hard wood flooring, Full unfinished basement, Updated kitchen, Washer & Dryer, Central AC, Off street parking, Fully fenced yard and Shed. No pets preferred however, pet will be considered for an additional fee. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Available for an immediate move in.