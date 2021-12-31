2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,295,000

Attractive New Price! Beautiful 16th fl property sits above STL. Overlooks Forest Park. Spectacular views. Hugely enhanced by 9 ft floor-to-ceiling windows. Rare listing. Classic mid-century architecture. STL’s premier contemporary landmark, fully restored. Glittering evening skyline, Arch, Cass Gilbert’s dramatic Art Museum. Thick forest canopy below brings on the seasons in all their splendor. Setting is worth a thousand words. North corner unit. Best placement in 801. Enter long, low hall to huge 50x20 rm. 70 ft all-glass view. Where else? All amenities. Dogs welcomed! 2 park spaces. Full service staff. Excellent mgnt subtly maintains elegant, casual atmosphere. 2nd fl mezzanine, best exercise rm in STL. 18th fl party space, bar & catering kitch. 3 huge furnished terraces w seasonal herbs, flowers & plantings overlook park. Lg outdoor lawn is garden oasis. Recreational, dog park! Overnite guest units. Restaurants & shops await. STL’s most central loc. Photos do not do justice.