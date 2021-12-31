Attractive New Price! Beautiful 16th fl property sits above STL. Overlooks Forest Park. Spectacular views. Hugely enhanced by 9 ft floor-to-ceiling windows. Rare listing. Classic mid-century architecture. STL’s premier contemporary landmark, fully restored. Glittering evening skyline, Arch, Cass Gilbert’s dramatic Art Museum. Thick forest canopy below brings on the seasons in all their splendor. Setting is worth a thousand words. North corner unit. Best placement in 801. Enter long, low hall to huge 50x20 rm. 70 ft all-glass view. Where else? All amenities. Dogs welcomed! 2 park spaces. Full service staff. Excellent mgnt subtly maintains elegant, casual atmosphere. 2nd fl mezzanine, best exercise rm in STL. 18th fl party space, bar & catering kitch. 3 huge furnished terraces w seasonal herbs, flowers & plantings overlook park. Lg outdoor lawn is garden oasis. Recreational, dog park! Overnite guest units. Restaurants & shops await. STL’s most central loc. Photos do not do justice.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Lawsuit targets election lies in The Gateway Pundit.
He had been special assistant with Redbirds until 2020.
We always said his life story was a movie. Well, now it is one.
Looking for omicron variant in sewage, Missouri scientists find ‘a lot more positives’ than expected
The variant was in nearly a quarter of ‘sewersheds’ across Missouri. It could be even more widespread than that, but delta variant remains majority.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The 1940s two-story cottage style home set on a slight hill with its wide welcoming porch spoke to them.