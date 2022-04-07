2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,350

Welcome to the historic Ely Walker Lofts! With top notch building amenities & a prime location in the heart of downtown, this loft is the total package you’ve been waiting for! This spacious 2bed/2bath loft boasts almost 1,300sqft of living space with original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and huge windows with tons of natural light. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen with upgraded matching stainless-steel appliances + bonus beverage cooler! Spacious living area with huge wall of windows overlooking Washington Avenue. Primary bedroom suite with private full bathroom. Generously sized 2nd bedroom with full bathroom located across the hall. Building amenities include a massive rooftop deck with Arch facing views, gas grills & a fire pit. Modern fitness center filled with clean quality equipment. Washer/dryer in-unit included. 1 garage space, 1 assigned storage unit, water/sewer/trash utilities = all included! Pet friendly, non-smoking unit.