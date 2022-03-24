2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500

PET FRIENDLY! FENCED YARD! Renovated two bed and 1 1/2 bath home in the heart of Maplewood. Enter the home and find the great room with tons of light and huge windows. The flex spaced dining area can be used as an at home office, dining room or second living area. The kitchen is redone with farmhouse sink and modern, open plan. An added half bath on the main level is conveniently placed off the kitchen. Upstairs, HUGE bedrooms with ample closet space share a large and beautiful bathroom. Walk out lower level is dry and has plenty of storage and has laundry. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shopping, artisan coffee and everything Maplewood has to offer. Close to highways and major roads. Perfect roommate setup. Pets allowed in a $500 non refundable pet rent paid at closing. $1600 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities.