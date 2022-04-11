2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500

This amazing apartment is found on a beautiful residential street in the CWE. Tree lined for that at home feel, 4362 Laclede is the perfect location for anyone wanting easy access to all the CWE offers. As you enter the apartment your eyes are captured by the beautiful parquet flooring in the main living and dining rooms. The updated kitchen with gas range offers spacious cabinetry and lots of counter space for food prep. Walk further back and you find the two bedrooms with carpeted floors, a beautiful primary bath and spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs you find another full bath, washer/dryer, fireplace and your own little getaway. Step outside your door to the deck shared by the three other residents in the building with a small garden and walkway to the covered parking pad with your own assigned space. Close to the CWE shops and restaurants, Whole Foods, Kaldi's Coffee, Shake Shack and all the Wash U. medical facilities and you can't ask for more. Apply today.