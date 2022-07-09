New New New in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood!! Owner created a cheerful floor plan with an eye for detail. ALL ELECTRIC two bedroom, 1.5 bath with a one car attached garage and storage space/room. Living room boasts a large coat closet, recessed lighting, ceramic tile and explosive natural light. Chef's kitchen with abundance of counter space, chic gray wood cabinetry, pantry, provided appliances and a three seat peninsula. Hallway includes a half bath, office nook and laundry closet. Perfect size bedrooms with fabulous closet space. Full bath has a walk in shower. Closets include; large coat closets, utility closet, laundry closet for full size w/d. Vinyl windows, stylish tile work,recessed lighting,high end vinyl, heated floors. Exterior boasts private concrete patio with lush landscaping. Amazing landlord seeking amazing tenant. Application process. Pets may be at the discretion of the landlord with a pet dep.Tenant pays electric and water. Owner pays sewer, trash.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,900
