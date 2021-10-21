Opportunity for you! Tear down the small house and re-build on this large lot! Level lot offers plenty of choices for you to build on at a low price! NO ACCESS to the inside of the home. Single-family home on 0.2 acres of land in the Riverview Gardens section of St Louis Excellent for an investor or contractor who wants to live or rent out with the possibility of additional streams of income. After you complete the teardown of the previous house, explore the options you have with this land to build on. In addition, the land allows you to create the perfect driveway you want.....Please use special sales contract. Seller is selling as is with no repairs to be done. CASH ONLY offers....Access to inside will be granted after contract with proof of funds is accepted.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $10,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference.'
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.