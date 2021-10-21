2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

 Skip to main content
Welcome to 832 Marion Place! Upon entering this cute 2 bed, 1.5 bath home you will be greeted by the beautiful hardwood floors that were recently refinished along with fresh paint throughout the upper level. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of natural light filtering through. As you make your way into the eat-in kitchen you will find plenty of cabinet space for all of your cooking essentials. The walk-out basement is partially finished and just waiting for you to make it your own! You are sure to love the large, fully fenced backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining!

