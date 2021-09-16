2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Coming Soon! First available at agent open house Tues, Sept 14. Submit offers on Special Sale Contract. Adorable 2 bedroom ranch lovingly maintained by the owner for 22 years. Unique living room with a wall of stone and glass block. Dining room leads into the bright kitchen. Living room and dining room have beautiful wood floors. The owner recently replaced the roof, the gutters, added gutter guard, had it tuck pointed and the outside painted. The home has a beautiful yard and large deck on the back. Lush perennial flowers have been planted everywhere by the owner who is an award-winning gardener. This home won the neighborhood award for "Best Yard" twice! The rear yard is large and has a shed for storage of lawn items. This is a great home to enjoy the outdoors with your friends. Great for a family to move in or can be used as a rental. Near highway 70, Express Scripts, restaurants and stores and close to the airport. Cool Valley Police and City Hall right down the street.