2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Flip this house OR fix to live in long term. This 2 bed 2 bath Gem is literally tucked away down is own street named Thierjung. No HOA dues, No rules, just you and your ideas along with your decisions. Once you find your way down your own street, you will find so much waiting for you, anything from teardown and build new, completely renovate and look at the work of art you created and lastly fixing for a great rental property. Opportunities are endless. The home is being sold as-is, does not qualify for financing. There will be no inspections (including occupancy) by the seller, no repairs or warranties of any. Home needs lots of repairs, NOT just some paint and carpet, so come open minded with a pad and pencil to write down all the things you will need to put on your to do list once you close on your next home.

