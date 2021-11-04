2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Welcome to this meticulously maintained 1.5 story bungalow a stones throw from beautiful Carondelet Park! This 2bed 1bath has great curb appeal with a pristinely manicured yard. The home needs cosmetic updating throughout, but with a little paint and flooring the home will have your finishing touches in no time. Fine attention to detail in all the trim work and craftsmanship over the years shines in every room. Large backyard with alley access & covered carport. Furnace & AC system replaced in (2018). Seller will be selling the home "As-Is", no repairs or inspections will be made by the seller. Home has great Hwy & Shopping access. Home is priced accordingly with the needed updates. Washer & Dryer included with the sale.