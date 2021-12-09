 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Great INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! This charming brick home in perfect subdivision just needs a little TLC. Plenty of space and big windows, fenced in yard with parking spot in rear of home. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets space and room for a table! Full walkout basement and soo much more - Call today, this one will NOT last long! Selling AS-IS, seller to make no repairs or provide any inspections.

