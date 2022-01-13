 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Welcome to this charming move-in ready home located in Breckenridge Hills. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts an open floor plan with with many updates such as original hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, newer tile and fresh paint. Location is superb and is centrally located with easy access to Highway 70 & I-170 as well as many restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out on this opportunity and set up your showing today!

