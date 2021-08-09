 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $104,900

Check out this Meticulously Maintained and updated Two Story Home! As you walk inside you will notice the main level offering a spacious and open floor plan with 10' Ceilings, Crown Molding through out, and stunning hardwood floors. The kitchen offers an eat in kitchen with custom cabinetry, tiled back splash, and custom tiled floor. Head upstairs where you will find Two large bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and a Full bath. Head downstairs where you will find the lower level offering plenty of storage space. Out back you will notice a flat fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining!

