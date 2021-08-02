2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000

Beautiful St. Louis Classic Brick Home! Complimenting color gives this home enchanting curb appeal, long concrete driveway and sidewalk leads up to your enclosed, glass paned front porch where you can relax with friends. Walk into shiny hardwood flooring surrounded by classic architecture with elegant high windows that light up the living room, large formal dining room for special dinners and the two bedrooms have nicely trimmed neutral color and NEW carpeting so you can bring in your own design. Welcoming kitchen has updated cabinets, gas range and dishwasher. Only a few guests? Take advantage of the charming bonus room for dinner and drinks or stroll out to the back patio under the Pergola in view of the large, level backyard. Everything you want, with nostalgic style, is right here. Basement is large, fresh and open. This home is ready to move in. Will you see it in time? The seller will take offers quickly. Hurry!