2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $112,000

You are sure to adore this gorgeous 2bd/1ba ranch home. This exceptional property is located close to major thoroughfares and features a low maintenance all brick exterior, spacious two garage garage and nice sized fenced-in back yard. The interior of this home is sure to WOW and includes over 1,200 sq ft of space. You are welcomed to this lovely home by a large living room that is loaded with bright windows and gleaming hardwood floors (found throughout) that are sure to please. Around the corner is a formal dining room that that includes built-in cabinet. An updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, eye-catching back splash, ample counter space and beautiful cabinets. This home also features an additional breezeway that will be great for entertaining. Down the hall that is two spacious bedrooms and an updated full bath. A partially finished basement is ready for a soft touch and includes a bar area and plenty of additional storage.