2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $113,900

**NEWLY REPLACED SEWER LATERAL PIPES**Don't miss out on buying a piece of history! Featuring a beautiful brick exterior, sliding pocket doors, oak trim, and transom windows this house is great for a first time home buyer or even a seasoned investor. The owner replaced the kitchen floor adding the perfect flooring to match the dark trim along the windows. You're not just buying a historic home, your purchasing in a historic neighborhood. Enjoy the upcoming spring with only a few minute drive to Marquette Park which is just north of the "Single Tower" church built in 1864. Not only are you surrounded by history you're near the locally famous original, southside Ted Drews Frozen Custard, founded in 1929. Beautiful brick bungalows like this one don't last a long time on the market so be sure to schedule a tour today! The seller installed brand new sewer lateral pipes along with multiple other minor repairs that are going to be completed. Property is being sold in As Is condition.