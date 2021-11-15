2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,900

Classic South City charmer ready for your occupancy! Home has been well maintained and upgraded throughout the years, pride of ownership shines here. Home being listed as a 1 bedroom but could easily be converted to a 2 bedroom home as there are 5 rooms and an entry foyer on main level. Property sets on level/privacy fenced yard and has 2 storage sheds. Clean lower level is unfinished but great for storage. Several updates to interior: newer flooring throughout, paint, some windows. Home has a bright entry foyer you will love, concrete patio in rear, and wood deck in front. Don't wait, call today!