 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,900

Classic South City charmer ready for your occupancy! Home has been well maintained and upgraded throughout the years, pride of ownership shines here. Home being listed as a 1 bedroom but could easily be converted to a 2 bedroom home as there are 5 rooms and an entry foyer on main level. Property sets on level/privacy fenced yard and has 2 storage sheds. Clean lower level is unfinished but great for storage. Several updates to interior: newer flooring throughout, paint, some windows. Home has a bright entry foyer you will love, concrete patio in rear, and wood deck in front. Don't wait, call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News