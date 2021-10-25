2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,900

Looking for a home with original charm WITH modern updates?! Here it is! This VERY well maintained home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 updated kitchen and bath and a flowing layout for your family to have space to enjoy! Plenty of off street parking, and a fenced in back yard for the entertainment options are endless! Just minutes from downtown and highway 270, this is an ideal location! Come in and see for yourself, this home most certainly has a wow factor within entering! Perfect for a first time home as well as an investment property! Schedule your private tour today!