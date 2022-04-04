Welcome home to 7091 Lexington Ave. and just minutes away from the UMSL campus. This beautiful fully rehabbed home has a fresh, open feel right when you walk through the front door. Two spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom can be found on the main level. This home is highlighted by new resilient luxury vinyl plank flooring, new windows and sleek new paint throughout. The living room opens to the dining area and upgraded kitchen boasting brand new stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and plenty of counter space. The door off of the kitchen opens up to a newly built deck and leveled fenced in backyard. There is a full clean unfinished lower level that gives the opportunity to add even more sq ft. This homes offers a new roof, systems, water heater, electric, plumbing, new fixtures and a freshly painted exterior. Schedule a showing today.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $115,000
