Charming 2 bed, 1 bath condo with nearly 900 sq. feet of living space, located in Carroll Wood subdivision, Lindbergh School District. Garden style unit has been recently renovated, professional painted interior with new laminate flooring installed December 2021. Kitchen has 42" white shaker cabinets, granite counters with subway tile back splash, center island with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen features brick accent wall & has sliding glass door that leads to private patio. Master bedroom has been professionally painted, with updated lighting & new laminate flooring. Hall bath has new adult height vanity with wave bowl, ceramic tile flooring, shower/tub combo with ceramic tile surround. Bedroom #2 has been professionally painted, with updated lighting & new laminate flooring. In unit washer/dryer hook up. 8x10 storage unit located in next building. Condo amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, landscaping, snow removal, water, sewer & trash.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $117,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.
KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri, reported on traditional foods for New Year’s and mentioned Korean dumpling soup.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.