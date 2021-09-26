 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $118,000

Cottage/Ranch style home has 2 bedrooms on main floor and remodeled bathroom.Large eat in kitchen and Living Room. Bonus Room in lower level for Family room or extra Bedroom. Wood floors in both bedrooms & Living Room. Enjoy sitting outside on large deck. New roof & updated plumbing stack in 2015. Great Location!

