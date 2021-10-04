Unbelievable opportunity to own this beautifully updated ranch home on a double lot! From the moment you step into this home, you are going to fall in love! There are so many updates...trendy paint color, new carpeting, brand new kitchen with vinyl plank flooring, white, soft-close cabinetry, gorgeous granite countertops, extra-deep stainless sink, and new appliances. The bedrooms are good-sized with overhead lighting. The super clean basement is dry and ready for your finishing touches. Did I mention this home is on a double lot? There is so much green space around this home, plenty of room for outside entertaining. Also, in the fall, you will have a great river view! This home is a MUST SEE!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $122,500
