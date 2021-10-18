2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $122,900

We are back, better than before - updated 2 bed townhome - greeted by hardwood floors in the living room, decorative rock wall, & wide vinyl blinds covering windows. freshly painted through out and brand new carpeting. Updated kitchen w custom cabinetry, black matching whirlpool appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious & master has walk-in closet, wood floors exposed in master, hardwood is also under the carpet in hall and 2nd bedroom. Brand new full bath - you will love it! There is a patially finished walk-out basement with rec & bonus room for extra living space. Home is move in ready for your enjoyment at an affordable price - the only thing missing is you!!