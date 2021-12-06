Welcome to 111 E. Velma Ave. This cozy two-story starter home resides on a quiet street in Lemay; a short walk from Jefferson Barracks, the prestigious Notre Dame High School, and entertainment such as River City Casino and Hotel part of the MyChoice Rewards program. With two bedrooms and a full bathroom completing the second floor, the main floor accommodates a living room, formal dining room, a large eat-in kitchen, a full bathroom, as well as a bonus room off the kitchen and a spacious unfinished walk-out basement! But, that's not all! The he-shed/ she-shed on the back of the property is a workshop, studio, backyard entertainment space, or kids hangout space waiting to happen. Not only is this home well-priced, it's exploding with potential! Don't miss out! This home will not last long!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000
