2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

Check out this gorgeous home in Benton Park West. This home features all the south city charm you can imagine! ALL Brick, well maintained, beautiful hardwood flooring, pointed archways, fresh paint and a beautiful fireplace. The main level has a large living room, eat in kitchen, main floor bathroom, and additional office/sleeping area/mud room. Upstairs you'll find 2 massive sized bedrooms with large windows bringing in tons of natural light. The basement is classic south city. Clean, dry, with an additional working toilet and utility sink. This could easily be made into a full or half bath. Right off Cherokee you'll find yourself in the center of all the fun and creativity STL has to offer. There is no shortage of art galleries, shops, restaurants, and festivals. Check out www.cherokeestreet.com for more information. Seller is offering a 1 yr 2-10 Home Warranty. Municipality inspections have already passed. There's nothing more for you to do but move in! Professional Pics soon!

