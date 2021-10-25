Back on Market no fault of seller's. Charming Bungalow in the heart of south city. A perfect place to call home nestled on a quiet street yet still close enough to all the excitement city living has to offer. The covered porch is perfect for sitting. This 2 bed, 1 bath has original hardwood floors, newer carpet and light fixtures in the bedrooms, newer vinyl plank in kitchen and bath. The great room has a cozy fireplace and multiple closets for storage. Separate dining room has elegant hardwoods and newer fixture. There are a ton of windows to allow for abundant natural lighting. The large basement offers plenty of storage space, a walkout to the fenced backyard and to top it off enjoy your off street parking with a parking pad. Updated electrical and plumbing make this a worry free home or even as an investment property.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $127,000
