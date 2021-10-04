 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $127,500

Tastefully updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is ready for its new owner to enjoy! Freshly painted, plank flooring on the main level, tile in the spacious bathroom, 6 panel doors and white cabinets in the eat in kitchen. The walk out basement is partially finished with an additional 2 more rooms! The large level backyard is totally fenced in and has a nice patio for outdoor entertaining. Make your appointment to see this home today!

