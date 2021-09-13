 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900

Quality abounds with this lovely home in need of some TLC. This is a short sale. $4,000.00 short sale negotiator fee to be paid by buyer at closing. This property is being sold as-is, seller to make no repairs or warranties. This property is under contract with no showings at this time.

