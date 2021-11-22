Rare find in the Midland View Subdivision! VERY WELL MAINTAINED, MOVE IN READY! Cutest Bungalow on the Street! This home is nestled on a double private, level, fenced lot with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. One car oversized detached garage that could double as a workshop. Home is virtually maintenance free with a brand new roof, vinyl siding and newer thermal windows. Enter to find gorgeous new laminate flooring in the family room and dining room! Dining room also features a beautiful chandelier. Kitchen has custom cabinets and ceramic tile. The two large bedrooms have overhead ceiling fans and hardwood floors under the carpeting! There's additional storage space in lower level. Hurry this won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900
