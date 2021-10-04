Check out this beautiful historic 1300 sqft. Dutchtown home with original architecture, beautiful archways and hardwood floors throughout. Newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel Samsung gourmet 5 burner cooktop range stove and stainless steel Whirlpool dishwasher. Updated bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Built in bookcases/shelving, ceiling fans and wood burning fireplace with cast iron insert, formal dining room, and insulated sunroom are just a few of the great features of this charming home. Bonus sunroom can be an office, sitting room, or even a breakfast nook - so many possibilities! A 6FT privacy fence in the backyard makes for a wonderful entertaining space. Freshly silicone sealed roof. New roof over sun room. Newer HVAC. One car garage with private alleyway access. Washer/dryer included. Minutes from popular South Grand restaurants and shopping. Come make this beauty your new home!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
Wainwright gets his 17th win, Carlson, Rondon, Arenado homer as they reach the postseason.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn …
ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Ch…
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.