2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

Check out this beautiful historic 1300 sqft. Dutchtown home with original architecture, beautiful archways and hardwood floors throughout. Newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel Samsung gourmet 5 burner cooktop range stove and stainless steel Whirlpool dishwasher. Updated bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Built in bookcases/shelving, ceiling fans and wood burning fireplace with cast iron insert, formal dining room, and insulated sunroom are just a few of the great features of this charming home. Bonus sunroom can be an office, sitting room, or even a breakfast nook - so many possibilities! A 6FT privacy fence in the backyard makes for a wonderful entertaining space. Freshly silicone sealed roof. New roof over sun room. Newer HVAC. One car garage with private alleyway access. Washer/dryer included. Minutes from popular South Grand restaurants and shopping. Come make this beauty your new home!