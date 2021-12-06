This darling South City bungalow is so full of character! The covered front porch welcomes you and upon entry you will immediately notice the striking wood floors and beautiful millwork. Freshly painted throughout & many recent updates, this move in ready cutie is just waiting for you! Head to the basement for additional finished living space & extra closets to store your belongings. The lush fenced in backyard features a large patio, perfect for your Fall bonfire. PLUS 2 car attached garage. All of this WOW wrapped up on a charming street, just a short walk away from the alluring shops & restaurants on Macklind ave. or 2 minute drive to Willmore Park. Come see today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000
