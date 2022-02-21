 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

This well maintained home is a must see! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fireplace, attached garage, enclosed porch and so much more. Enjoy the fully renovated bathroom with nice glass sliding doors and tile all around. You will also love the granite counter tops, built in bookcase and cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Hurry this will not last long at this great price!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News