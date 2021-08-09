2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $132,000

Perfect home for a small family! Just a few minutes away from most convenient stores and walking distance to Jefferson Barracks Park. 2Bed 1bath. Nice hardwood flooring on main level, Stylish kitchen cabinets and counters with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Prepare some meals and enjoy a nice afternoon or evening with friends out back on you deck just off the kitchen. 1 Car detached garage with a longer driveway to accommodate extra parking for your guests. Fenced in back yard with a small bonfire pit. Full basement with washer and dryer, newer hot water tank, a bonus room, and potential for much more!