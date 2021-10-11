Looking for an FHA approved home? This one has the appraisal already done dated July 10, 2021. Seller was going to refinance and then decided to move, so save yourself some time and money. Come check out this spacious 2 story 2 bed / 2 bath home with a large shed in the back yard to make the perfect get away. The Kitchen was remodeled not long ago with white cabinets and plenty of countertop space and has stainless steel appliances. Much of the home has been updated including the bathrooms, insulated windows, newer HVAC, and the wiring for your peace of mind in this historic home that was built in 1905. Enjoy the 9 foot ceilings that provide such a great sense of size and leads to natural lighting flowing through out the rooms from the large windows. Enjoy your sun room overlooking your fenced in back yard. There is also a full walk out basement that leads to the back yard and has plenty of room to store all those items you really don't need but can't get rid of.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $132,000
