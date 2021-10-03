 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $132,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $132,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $132,000

Fantastic 2 bedroom home on a double size lot. This home has original hardwood floors and a beautifully updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen & dining area opens to a large outdoor deck and huge fenced in back yard. It's perfect for entertaining and summertime BBQ's. The first bedroom is on the main level and upstairs is the second bedroom with lots of closet space. The home has been freshly painted throughout and includes brand new carpeting. Includes a large storage shed and a clean walk out basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News