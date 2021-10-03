2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $132,000

Fantastic 2 bedroom home on a double size lot. This home has original hardwood floors and a beautifully updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen & dining area opens to a large outdoor deck and huge fenced in back yard. It's perfect for entertaining and summertime BBQ's. The first bedroom is on the main level and upstairs is the second bedroom with lots of closet space. The home has been freshly painted throughout and includes brand new carpeting. Includes a large storage shed and a clean walk out basement.