2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

WELCOME HOME!!! Here we have a sweet bungalow, conveniently located in the heart of Webster Groves. This is MOVE-IN READY, with HARDWOOD floor, COVERED front porch to relax with family or friends or just yourself. You can also enjoy a seperate dining area or if you work from home it can also be office space. Also, enjoy MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, which washer and dryer ARE INCLUDED, along with STAINLESS STEAL REFRIGERATOR. Newer Appliances (Stove, microwave, and dishwasher) So many pluses to this sweet home, including two spacious closets in the bedrooms and WALK IN JETTED TUB. When you go to the back yard, you will also find a large, fenced in, area. This home is waiting for you to add your finishing touches. Property is being sold as-is, the sellers will not be doing any repairs. New passing occupancy inspection will be provided. Back on market at no fault of the sellers