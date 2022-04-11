The Beautiful Curb appeal doesn't stop there. Walk into the elegant leaded glass door and see the main level has rich new, no-wax, water resistant, woodgrain flooring. New Windows, fresh feeling large family room with ceiling fan for your entertainment. Kitchen is totally updated with new cabinets, counter tops w/plenty of room, backsplash and stainless appliances, including gas stove and fridge, that Stay With This Sale! The front bedroom has two closets and ceiling fan and the rear bedroom has its own ceiling fan as well. Convenient mud room off of the back door that leads to the patio and large flat backyard with oversized single car garage and carport. Lower level has all new carpeting and is ready for a rec room and possible sleeping room. Cedar closet downstairs and secret storage area! helpful sink also and basement walks out to backyard. Great Combination of New for You! Close to shops and restaurants. Hurry to schedule your showing!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000
