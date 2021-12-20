Great starter home ready for it's next owners, why pay rent when you could live here for less. Popular Northhampton neighborhood convenient to Tiles Park, The Hill, Dogtown, Tower Grove, highways, or a quick dash to downtown for an event. This cute 2 bedroom home has a large living room, updated kitchen with 42" maple cabinets and granite counters. No carpet here, refinished hardwoods or tile floors! Plenty of off street parking and a level fenced back yard. Most the major systems are newer within the last 10 years including (electrical service, PVC stack, roof, siding, windows, kitchen, HVAC, HWH). Awesome outdoor spaces with covered 14x8 patio plus a 10x10 fire pit area. Nice 10x10 wood shed on concrete pad for all your outdoor storage needs. Wide open lower level ready for your desired additional living space. Low maintenance exterior with vinyl siding and covered fascia. Come see this one! Showings start Saturday.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000
