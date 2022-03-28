Welcome, to 1960 Marine Terrace! A newly updated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom located on the 3rd-floor, providing the benefit of a quiet space and no neighbors above. This modern open floor plan design creates a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, Pergo laminate waterproof flooring, and a sliding door leading to a private walk-out balcony. The kitchen comes with new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and 42" cabinets for extra shelf space. The 2 generously sized bedrooms contain plenty of closet space. This condo also comes with an in-unit laundry, assigned parking, shared pool and so much more. Enjoy the perks of this convenient location near major highways, Creve Coeur Lake & Park, Hollywood Amphitheater, Westport Plaza, YMCA and more! Not to mention the highly ranked Parkway Schools. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to own this amazing unit with the ideal price and location. This home is on the market & ready to meet its new owners!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,900
