Nestled in Sought after Lindbergh School District, home awaits! This amazing 2 story condo has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Spacious living room boasts modern flooring, fresh paint, & leads to the updated kitchen. Kitchen offers modern shaker style cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops, updated lighting & breakfast room. An updated half bath completes the main level. Ascend the stairs to 2 large bedrooms with new carpeting (2022) & beautiful hall bathroom w/ large vanity & exquisite tile work throughout. Need more space? The lower level offers a bonus room & plenty of storage space. Enjoy relaxing on your private patio with family & friends. Additional Features: Updated Furnace & A/C (NO baseboard heat!), updated water heater, updated main plumbing stack, updated electrical panel, updated windows & patio door, in unit laundry + MUCH MORE! Showings begin Wednesday 2/16/2022 due to potential weather.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $137,500
