 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

Awesome 2 bed, 2 full bath condo in sought after Kirkwood area. Well updated and move in ready!! Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops, a built in microwave and ceramic tile flooring. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the condo. Brand new carpeting 2021. Both bathrooms have newer vanities, toilets and ceramic tile flooring. Great view off deck overlooks common area. Complex has wonderful pool, tennis courts and a fitness center. Parklike grounds include walking trails very conveniently located close to restaurants, shops and highways. Don't miss this great opportunity today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News