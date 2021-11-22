2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

Spotless remodeled all-brick home in the Carondolet area. The owner's pride is easy to see throughout this place. Wide open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen all flowing as one big entertainment area. The main floor has amazing refinished original hardwood floors. Kitchen is spacious with beautiful granite counter tops and clean stainless steel appliances. The main floor bath looks as if it is out of a design magazine! Clean and neutral tones, with a big custom shower. Bedrooms are also large, with one having exposed red brick wall and the other has a bay window. The basement is mostly finished and has a bath with t a shower as well. The private back yard is fully fenced and has a patio and covered deck off of the back of the house. Plenty of parking with a brick detached garage and a parking pad. Burglar alarm stays but has fee service.