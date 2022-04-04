2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

This beautiful top floor unit is move-in-ready! Recently painted from top to bottom, an open living/dining combo greets you as you enter. Sliding glass doors lead to your private balcony with a view of the woods. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with all matching appliances including a brand new dishwasher, newer refrigerator, microwave and electric range. Nicely sized walk in closet off primary bedroom, along with private ensuite full bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is serviced by the full hall bathroom and each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Plenty of closet space with separate coat closet, hall linen closet, and private laundry in unit, washer/dryer to stay. Storage locker 8x4 included with unit. Don't miss Kirkwood living with less maintenance. Monthly fee covers water/sewer/trash and all exterior maintenance. Not to mention a pool, clubhouse, gym, sports court and walking trail! Clear city inspection and ready for quick occupancy!