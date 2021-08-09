Looking for an occupied rental to add to your investment portfolio? This is it! Full of charm and an amazing location! Dogtown is one of the area's most sought after neighborhoods. Close to highways 40 & 44, in the heart of South City. The current tenants have lived in this property for 7 years and are on a month-to-month lease for $995.00/month. This home has an addition on the back which added a dining room to the kitchen and a sitting room, office, or nursery to the master bedroom. The walk-out lower level boasts plenty of storage and an additional sleeping area-ample space for a rec room or exercise equipment too. Where will you park? How about the TWO-CAR GARAGE-a rare find in the city! The interior will need a little TLC upon vacancy. After completion, it could rent for $1500+/month! **Please do not disturb tenants. Showings allowed only with accepted contract. Property is being offered in as-is condition. Seller will not be providing any inspections, repairs, or concessions**
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $140,000
