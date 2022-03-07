2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $140,000

Welcome Home to this Cute 2bedroom/1bath bungalow with nice sized rooms and great location not far from Carondelet Park, Loughborough Commons and the rec. center. Living areas have been freshly painted and new new vinyl plank flooring installed. You will notice the archway in the living room! The eat-in kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops!! Both bedrooms have new carpet and blinds as well!