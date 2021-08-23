Incredible opportunity to live in this sun-drenched 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo unit. This upper-level unit features an open floor plan with gleaming wood floors and high ceilings throughout. The bright living room offers an adorable decorative fireplace and adjoins to the large, eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts an abundance of counter and cabinet space, crisp white appliances, pantry, and a rare full-sized in-unit laundry. Two generously sized bedrooms flank an updated full bath with pedestal sink and linen closet. One bedroom features access to a back rooftop area and backyard. Amazing location; close to hospitals and highways and walkable to parks and delicious neighborhood restaurants like Peacemaker and Sidney Street Café. So much to love will make this unit easy to call home.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $144,900
